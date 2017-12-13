Canadian Paralympic Committee calls for applications for the 2018-2019 Paralympic Sport Development Fund

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 13

New round of grants now available to help cover the cost of Paralympic sport development programs

OTTAWA – The Canadian Paralympic Committee invites sport organizations and clubs across Canada to apply, starting today, for the 2018-2019 granting round of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund.
The CPC recognizes the importance of strong sport development programming to support a sustainable sport system as well as podium performances. The Paralympic Sport Development Fund is made possible through contributions from Sport Canada and the CPC.
The Paralympic Sport Development Fund targets Paralympic sport development initiatives helping develop athletes from playground to podium. Funding amounts of between $5,000 and $15,000 will be available.
Through the Paralympic Sport Development Fund, the CPC invests in sport development programming including recruitment initiatives, coaching, equipment, competition and more. Funds can be used to support the creation of a new program, or go towards the expansion of an existing successful initiative.
Please visit www.paralympic.ca/funding for the application, instructions on how to apply and more information. The deadline to submit applications is January 12, 2018.
 

Any questions relating to applications can be directed to [email protected]

