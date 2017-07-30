Canadian Paralympic Committee and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities call for applications to the 2017 Parasport Jumpstart Fund

OTTAWA – Community organizations and sport organizations are invited to apply for the 2017 Parasport Jumpstart Fund, which provides introductory and development Para sport programs designed at getting children and youth with a disability active and involved in sports.

Since 2013, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Canadian Paralympic Committee have been engaged in a partnership to create greater opportunities for children and youth with disabilities between the ages of 4 and 18, and who face financial barriers to actively participate in organized sports and physical activity. To date the fund has disbursed more than $520,000.

“Jumpstart believes that all kids should have the opportunity to play regardless of their family’s financial situation, and the Parasport Jumpstart Fund helps extend our reach to more kids,” said Landon French, President and CEO of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “We are proud to help facilitate more programming for kids with physical disabilities in financial need.”

“For Canada to be successful on the world stage, we need a strong, vibrant grassroots program that provides opportunities for Canadians living with a disability to be active through sport,” said Karen O’Neill CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. ‘We thank our partner, Canadian Tire Jumpsart Charities, for the ongoing leadership and support of Parasport programs throughout Canada.”

In 2017, the Parasport Jumpstart Fund will support even more Para sport programs across the country through a grant style program. The focus still remains on improving access to grassroots participation for children and youth but has expanded to include more opportunities for a variety of sports and programming type.

For eligibility details and application instructions, please visit:

The deadline for applications is August 11, 2017 by 5:00pm PDT.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity dedicated to providing kids from low-income families with the opportunity to experience the benefits of organized sports and physical activities. With an extensive, national network of more than 280 local chapters, Jumpstart helps kids in communities across Canada by assisting with the costs associated with registration, equipment and/or transportation. Supported by the Government of Canada through Sport Canada and the Canadian Tire Family of Companies, which includes Canadian Tire, PartSource, Gas+, Sport Chek, Atmosphere, National Sports, Sports Experts, Mark’s and Canadian Tire Financial Services, Jumpstart has enabled more than 1.3 million Canadian kids and counting to get in the game since 2005.

Follow Jumpstart on Twitter and Facebook to learn about how the charity is giving kids across Canada a sporting chance.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

