Canadian Paralympic Committee and Pfizer Canada Inc. Pave the Way for a Healthy Canada and Future Paralympians

Announce renewal of partnership through to 2019

OTTAWA – Celebrating more than 20 years of partnership, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Pfizer Canada Inc. are pleased today to announce the renewal of their partnership agreement of more than $1 million through 2019. The partnership will focus on the health benefits of inclusive sports opportunities for all Canadians, supporting the Canadian Paralympic Team and investing in the next generation of athletes through the Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

Pfizer Canada is one of the longest standing corporate partners of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, with the two organizations first joining forces back in 1996, when the company provided funding to the Canadian Paralympic Team competing in Atlanta. The healthcare company is the official pharmaceutical partner for the Canadian Paralympic Team.

“Today is a milestone moment for Paralympic sport in Canada,” said Marc-André Fabien, President of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. “Our partnership with Pfizer Canada has grown from early beginnings when they directly helped fund Team Canada to get to the Paralympic Games, to now a broader and more sophisticated investment in Paralympic sport over the years. Truly, the continuous investment from Pfizer Canada has underpinned the growth and advancement of the Paralympic movement in Canada, and for that we are thrilled and grateful. Our thanks to Pfizer Canada Inc. for their ongoing support.”

“Pfizer Canada takes great pride in the athletes’ remarkable achievements, both at the Paralympic Games and at the game of life,” added John Helou, President, Pfizer Canada Inc. ” Paralympic athletes are more than just elite competitors; they are superb role models as well. We want to congratulate the Federal Government for its renewed commitment to the Athlete Assistance Program announced in Budget 2017. It is important to see both the public and private sector supporting the Paralympic movement in Canada. We are proud of our commitment as key supporters of the Canadian Paralympic Team and we wish athletes and coaches the very best in their quest for the podium at upcoming Games.”

Pfizer Canada Inc. is also the title sponsor of VISTA 2017, the world’s leading sports science conference focusing on Para sport, to be held in Toronto in September.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada Inc. is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies. Their diversified health care portfolio includes some of the world’s best known and most prescribed medicines, vaccines and consumer health products. Every day, Pfizer Canada employees work to bring therapies to patients that significantly improve patients’ lives. They apply science and global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Their commitment is reflected in everything they do, from disease awareness initiatives to community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow them on Twitter ( twitter.com/PfizerCA ) or Facebook ( facebook.com/Pfizer.Canada ).

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

