Canadian Parents for French Alberta Announces Provincial Winners of 2017 Concours d’art oratoire

EDMONTON – On Saturday, May 6, 2017, thirteen high school students from across Alberta visited Holy Cross Académie Internationale in Edmonton to compete in Canadian Parents forFrench’s (CPF) Alberta’s annual Concours d’art oratoire.

Competing in three categories (ranging from Core French to Early French Immersion to Francophone), students spoke on a variety of topics: agriculture, multiculturalism, technology, and the power of music.

This year’s first-place winners were:

Ethan Edstrom Core French, Tempo School, Edmonton

Core French, Tempo School, Edmonton Sean Sander Early French Immersion, Catholic Central High School, Lethbridge

Early French Immersion, Catholic Central High School, Lethbridge Charlène Golsteyn Francophone, Catholic Central High School, Lethbridge

CPF Alberta will send the winners to the national Concours d’art oratoire in Gatineau, Quebec on June 3.

The competitors presented 3- to 5-minute original speeches and narratives that they had prepared in French (for most of them, their second language) to a panel of judges. Each of themwas then asked two to three questions.

Judge Annie McKitrick – the MLA for Sherwood Park – noted that she was very impressed with the level and quality of the French she heard. “Overall, I was very impressed with thecalibre of the students in all categories. They all had very innovative speeches.”

Michael Tryon, Executive Director of Canadian Parents for French Alberta, extends his congratulations to all winners and highlights the importance of events such as the Concours d’artoratoire. “In order for students to be successful and lifelong French- speakers, we must provide them with forums outside of the classroom that both challenge and reward theirbilingualism. It is successes such as these that help students further master the French language, and contributes to a sense of pride in terms of that bilingualism.”

Canadian Parents for French Alberta congratulates all participants on their performances, and their contributions to Canada’s bilingualism.

Canadian Parents for French is the national network of volunteers which values French as an integral part of Canada and which is dedicated to the promotion and creation of French-second-language learning opportunities for young Canadians. There are currently 25,000 members across Canada and 3,000 in Alberta.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

