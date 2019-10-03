Canadians Receive Commendation for their Exceptional Commitment to Veterans - Gateway Gazette

Across our country people come forward to serve Canada’s Veterans and honour their sacrifices and achievements. The Government of Canada is committed to recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond in improving the well‑being, care and remembrance of Veterans.

In August, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 15 recipients for their outstanding service to Veterans and their dedication to remembrance:

Scott Beaton, Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Marie Blackburn , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta Joey Bleviss , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta Glen (Earl) Giffin , Camrose, Alberta

, Camrose, Alberta Marie Illingworth , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta David Ingram , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta Travis Lanoway , Airdrie, Alberta

, Airdrie, Alberta Anne Lynch , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta Duncan Mackenzie , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta Larry O’Neill , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta P.Y. (Dusty) Rhodes , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta Cory Schieman , Calgary, Alberta

, Calgary, Alberta Joyce Stewart , Vegreville, Alberta

, Vegreville, Alberta Lawrence Summers , Edmonton, Alberta

, Edmonton, Alberta Carol Whitehead, Calgary, Alberta

The Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in a distinguished manner to the care and well‑being of Veterans and/or to the remembrance of the contributions, sacrifices and achievements of Veterans.

Fifteen individuals received the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation during a ceremony in Calgary on August 27th

Quotes

“This summer we have recognized dozens of Canadians who are committed to serving our Veterans. Today, we acknowledge the tireless work these 15 people from the Prairie provinces have done for our Veterans. They have spearheaded commemoration in their communities and worked to improve our Veterans’ well‑being. The work they have done through their volunteer service is truly appreciated.” The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Recipients can be nominated by their peers, family members or others.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but non‑Veterans may also qualify as recipients.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—and a Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

