Canadians Receive Commendation for their Exceptional Commitment to Veterans - Gateway Gazette

Across our country people come forward to serve Canada’s Veterans and honour their sacrifices and achievements. The Government of Canada is committed to recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond in improving the well‑being, care and remembrance of Veterans.
In August, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 15 recipients for their outstanding service to Veterans and their dedication to remembrance:
The Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in a distinguished manner to the care and well‑being of Veterans and/or to the remembrance of the contributions, sacrifices and achievements of Veterans.
“This summer we have recognized dozens of Canadians who are committed to serving our Veterans. Today, we acknowledge the tireless work these 15 people from the Prairie provinces have done for our Veterans. They have spearheaded commemoration in their communities and worked to improve our Veterans’ well‑being. The work they have done through their volunteer service is truly appreciated.”
The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence