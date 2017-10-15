Question responses from a few Candidates…

What is the primary reason you chose to run for office?

Jason Parker, Candidate for Division 3, MD of Foothills I love helping people and after carrying out so many successful ventures over my first term, I feel like I’m just getting started and have so much more I am determined to accomplish. I truly enjoyed getting to know so many additional people and because I’ve had the opportunity to make such a positive impact on their lives, I couldn’t imagine stopping now! There are still projects, such as the Seaman Sports Park, plans with the Millarville Sports Association and others, that are underway and am committed to seeing through to completion. Delilah Miller, Candidate for Division 2, MD of Foothills I feel it's important to have the best people on council and not those who have their own agenda. I work for my residents and with every decision made, I am always thinking of how I can make the MD of Foothills the best place to live and work. I love this area and think we need to preserve it's natural beauty and protect it. Terry Zimmerman, Candidate for Division 2, MD of Foothills From talking to taxpayers I want to represent them the way they wish to be represented. The people paying the bills want more say in what is going on in the M.D. I think the taxpayers need more input into the thing that affect them in their lives. Heather Pfeil, Candidate for Ward 1 Foothills School Division Trustee I am running because I want to see more improvements take place in our Ward, partnerships formed with our municipalities and advocate for more supports in the classrooms. Glenn Stieben, Candidate for Okotoks Council The reason that I decided to run for office is to take on the water pipeline from Calgary to Okotoks. I believe that this community has had enough, no more debates, no more studies, or purchased water licenses. Okotoks needs some stability. We have to get a handle on this, no more mistakes, and bad decisions. We have to correct this before it’s too late, and we all pay the price. Claire Comtois, Candidate for Ward 4 Foothills School Division Trustee I want everybody on board and excited about education today. We are so used to see schools around us that we have forgotten why several civilizations ended up with the same idea of creating a space where it is part of the daily routine to go and learn. Schools were born essentially as an answer to our need and desire to learn from each other and the world around us. It created a stimulating and creative environment where ideas are the foundation of the society we’re living in today. Reminding ourselves of why it all started will help us to know where we want to go. Nurturing along the way strong reading, writing and number sense skills to communicate those ideas will make the challenge of shaping this new information-age-economy something that everybody wants to be a part of. Barb Castell, Candidate for Division 3, MD of Foothills For the past four years many residents contacted me by phone or email and stopped me at events with issues they wished to have resolved. They also urged me to run again for Councillor of Division 3. I am dedicated to this community and am once again willing to represent the residents full-time by attending meetings, answering emails and phone calls in a timely manner, as well as meeting with residents to discuss their issues.

If elected, what main goal do you hope to accomplish?

Jason Parker, Candidate for Division 3, MD of Foothills

MD of Foothills



There are many things we have achieved over the last four years, and if re-elected, there are many more goals I hope to accomplish. The main goal is to establish better communication between residents and the M.D. of Foothills. Many people feel that their voice may not always be heard and some believe that the M.D. has their own agenda and doesn't truly care about what the residents think.



Over the last four years, every decision Council has made was what they believed to be best for all of the residents of the M.D. of Foothills. The challenge has been getting the community to engage at a higher level in an effective and efficient manner so that Council has all the pertinent information they need to make the best decisions.



I personally have been updating residents through a number of means (both online and in person) that I plan to add to in order to reach and engage even more residents. The feedback I receive is invaluable and I think that both Council and the M.D. would benefit from similar feedback in order to hear from residents how they feel the M.D. is doing.



I think it is important for the M.D. and Council to know what things constituents would like improved and what things they feel the M.D. could cut back so Council can efficiently utilize your tax dollars on what is most important to you. Council is trying very hard to provide the services residents want most, as cost effectively as possible and I think the best way to do that is to have better feedback methods to get this essential information.



Your voice is valuable, your opinion does matter and I look forward to continue making sure it is heard. On Monday, October 16th, vote Jason Parker for Division 3 Councillor, your voice for the Foothills.

Delilah Miller, Candidate for Division 2, MD of Foothills

MD of Foothills



I hope to continue to be an advocate for fiscal responsibility and to create more growth in our industrial corridor which will add to our tax base as well as provide much need jobs in our area. With the Calgary Metropolitan plan being forced on this area, we need to have strong leadership at the table to stand up for residents. I will continue to push the province for safer highways and intersections especially in Division 2. We still have some residents who have not been compensated from the 2013 flood and will continue to work through those files with the province. I will continue to protect farm/ranch lands with responsible growth.





Terry Zimmerman, Candidate for Division 2, MD of Foothills

MD of Foothills



My goal is to be is to be approachable and represent the taxpayers as best as I can. Do my best to be impartial and use common sense in arriving at what would be the best decisions for taxpayers and the MD and ensure a consistent approach in how council arrives at decisions.





Heather Pfeil, Candidate for Ward 1

Foothills School Division Trustee



To work on eradicating bullying, formulating a solution for the GSA students, to ensure they have a healthy school environment, feel safe, supported, valued and ultimately resilient. To encourage professional development for all teachers in specialized needs.





Glenn Stieben, Candidate for Okotoks Council



​If I am elected, I will work extremely hard to get the pipeline from Calgary to Okotoks, and will aggressively lobby for Provincial and Federal funding. I want to get light industrial business back in Okotoks. Right now Okotoks is losing about $300,000.00 per month in tax dollars because light industrial businesses moved to Aldersyde.



Because of zoning changes from light industrial to commercial, where Costco is now it’s really increased the traffic on Cimarron Blvd. I want to take a close look at this to see what can be done to redirect the traffic. For more on what I’d like to accomplish. Visit: www.nowaterincrease.com





Claire Comtois, Candidate for Ward 4

Foothills School Division Trustee



It is not so much what I want, but what needs to be done. We definitely need to inject more money in the public system. I do not see anything wrong to look at past decisions and question the 70% of the per-pupil amount paid to the public system used to fund the private schools, especially when, in Alberta, it is the highest when we compare to other provinces.



We cannot have kids falling through cracks. There shouldn’t be any cracks in the first place. In order to do so, we need to recognise the value of a well integrated evaluation which is allowing an early intervention from the teacher. Also, when it is well implemented through the curriculum, I believe that the kids will want to know for themselves if they are mastering the skills. By taking control of one aspect of their learning experience, it seems to me that the climate of anxiety surrounding exams will almost disappear on its own.





Barb Castell, Candidate for Division 3, MD of Foothills

MD of Foothills



My primary concern is the on-going pressures from the city of Calgary and making sure the MD of Foothills has a say in how our area will look in the future. Many residents have told me they still have concerns with the 2013 flood mitigation and want some answers. They want to know what is happening and how it will affect them. Development of more recreational opportunities in Division 3, 4, and 5 has come up quite often in the past year. Attracting more commercial and industrial development along Highway 2A between Okotoks and High River is also a priority.