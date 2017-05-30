Canmore Gets Heightened Flood Protection

The Government of Alberta is investing an additional $10.3 million to protect homes, businesses and infrastructure in Canmore.

The money represents the final funding towards a $48.6-million debris dam at Cougar Creek and is part of $63 million earmarked in Budget 2017 to help Alberta communities and organizations adapt to severe weather events and a changing climate.

“The people of Canmore have first-hand experience of how a flood can disrupt lives, businesses and the local economy. This debris dam demonstrates the importance of collaboration in keeping communities like Canmore safe.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Funding for the debris dam along Cougar Creek builds on $20.4 million in previous provincial funding, along with more than $14 million from the federal government. The Town of Canmore will cover the remaining costs of the project.

When complete, the flood-prevention structure will be capable of holding back up to 650,000 cubic metres of water and mountain debris. The grant will also help pay for an access road for structural maintenance and other infrastructure at the site.

“This planned structure will protect thousands of Canmore residents during a flood event, while safeguarding critical infrastructure vital to our community. This funding will bring us one step closer to making Canmore even more resilient.” John Borrowman, Mayor of Canmore

The province has provided more than $160 million through the Alberta Community Resilience Program since 2015. Grants have gone towards flood barriers, erosion control, storm-water management, safeguards for critical municipal water-management infrastructure and other high-priority flood-mitigation projects in 40 municipalities and two First Nations.