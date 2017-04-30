Canmore Seniors Lodge Gets Additional Funding

Bow Valley Regional Housing is receiving $10 million more in provincial funding for an expanded supportive living facility for seniors in the Canmore area.

The funding top-up will go towards the completion of Phase II of the Bow River Seniors Lodge. The project involves the construction of 60 units which will accommodate higher-level support services for seniors requiring around-the-clock care, including residents with dementia.

Budget 2017 upholds the government’s commitment to invest $1.2 billion over five years, through the Capital Plan, to build affordable housing units for Albertans.

“Seniors built our province and they deserve to retire in dignity. Our government is making life better for seniors in Canmore through this significant investment. The construction of these new units will allow seniors to stay in their community and still have the support they need to live safely and comfortably.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“We want to ensure that seniors, and the seniors that we will one day become, are able to stay in the Bow Valley, close to the people and communities that they love. This announcement of funding helps seniors stay in our community. The Bow Valley is grateful for this support.” Joanna McCallum, board chair, Bow Valley Regional Housing

The Bow River Seniors Lodge also received $6 million under the Affordable Supportive Living Initiative. It is expected to be completed in summer 2019.

Quick facts