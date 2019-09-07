CAPP Releases Statement on the Federal Court's Decision to Grant Leave for Appeal - Gateway Gazette

SEPTEMBER 04, 2019 – CALGARY, ALBERTA

“The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is disappointed with the federal court’s decision to grant leave for appeal. The Trans Mountain expansion project (TMEP) is critical to connecting sustainably produced Canadian oil and natural gas to developing economies with high growth markets.

We support meaningful engagement with Indigenous Peoples for the responsible development of our energy resources. Canada has an opportunity to provide the world with its sustainably produced oil and natural gas to help reduce net global emissions and to meet growing global energy demand.

The TMEP has already undergone a lengthy, thorough and extensive regulatory review process, including extensive consultation with all stakeholders. It has been deemed to be in the best interests of all Canadians.

Despite this setback, CAPP fully expects construction on the TMEP to begin in September.”

– Tim McMillan, President and CEO, CAPP