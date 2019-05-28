Carbon Tax Repeal Helps Albertans Get Back to Work - Gateway Gazette

Government has introduced Bill 1, An Act to Repeal the Carbon Tax, fulfilling a promise to Albertans that creates jobs and puts money back into the pockets of families, businesses and non-profits.

Scrapping the carbon tax will free up nearly $1.4 billion of tax burden, create 6,000 jobs, save the average small business $4,500 annually and save Alberta families up to $1,150 a year.

“Promise made, promise kept. We campaigned on scrapping the job-killing carbon tax and Albertans responded loud and clear. We’re keeping our commitment to eliminate this tax grab to create jobs and put more money back into the pockets of hard-working Albertans.” Jason Kenney, Premier

When introduced, the carbon tax was the largest tax increase in Alberta history; and once it is repealed, it will put more money back where it belongs: in the wallets of everyday Alberta families.

“Repealing the carbon tax will leave more money for businesses to hire employees, and make it cheaper to move goods around the province and heat homes. This is an important first step to improving our economy and getting Albertans back to work.” Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Households that received a carbon tax rebate for the period from April 1 to June 30 will not be asked to pay back any of that rebate.

“The Alberta government is standing for taxpayers by scrapping the carbon tax as Bill 1. This tax was never voted on, never received public buy-in and hammered Alberta families and businesses during tough economic times. It’s good to see this government scrap the tax that should have never been imposed in the first place.” Franco Terrazzano, Alberta director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation

The Government of Alberta remains committed to tackling climate change, which is why the levy on large industrial emitters will remain in place under the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regime. This will manage emissions from Alberta’s large industries while reinvesting revenues in technologies that will further reduce emissions.

“The carbon tax has hit Alberta’s small business community hard over the past two and a half years. It added big new costs for entrepreneurs and drained billions out of consumers’ pockets in the midst of an incredibly challenging economy. It’s no surprise our latest survey shows an overwhelming 85 percent of independent business owners support eliminating the carbon tax. The government’s repeal of the carbon tax burden off the backs of Alberta’s entrepreneurs will no doubt provide a much needed boost for the economy.” Richard Truscott, vice-president, Canadian Federation of Independent Business

If passed, the repeal would come into force at 12:01 a.m. on May 30, 2019.