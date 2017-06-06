Caregivers’ Guide to Rehabilitating Neglected Horses

By Gateway Gazette

The Caregivers’ Guide to Rehabiliting Neglected Horses outlines factors you need to consider before you open your heart and barn to a neglected horse. Rehabilitating a neglected animal is a very difficult and challenging process.

You must have a clear understanding of the special needs of these animals and the time commitment required.

It must be a team approach. Enlisting the expertise of your veterinarian, a nutritionist and your farrier is a must for the successful rehabilitation of the horse.

Rehabilitate (rē’hə-bĭl’ĭ-tāt’): To restore to good health or useful life, as through therapy and education.

This caregivers’ guide covers:

  • The neglected horse, caregivers’ commitment
  • Body Condition Scoring
  • Bahavioural risks
  • Biosecurity & disease risk
  • Hoof care
  • Health management requirements
  • The challenge of winter care
  • Euthanasia
  • Farm animal care in Canada

The Horse Welfare Alliance of Canada gratefully acknowledges the many individuals and organizations who contributed their valuable time, views and expertise to the development of this guide. The development of this guide was made possible only through teamwork and cooperation at the national level.

Funding for this project was provided by the Alberta Livestock and Meat Agency through the Alberta Farm Animal Care Association.

Source: Horse Welfare Alliance of Canada

