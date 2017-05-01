CARES Supports Lethbridge and East Central Communities

The Alberta government is helping the Lethbridge area create jobs and diversify its local economy through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Lethbridge County will receive $90,000 in funding through the first CARES intake for its Lethbridge Airport Master Plan.

Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips and Lethbridge-East MLA Maria Fitzpatrick made the announcement on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns. The Lethbridge Airport is an important gateway to southern Alberta and this funding will help local leaders work together to identify opportunities to grow and diversify our economy and make life better for Alberta families.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The Master Plan will serve as a guiding document for the Lethbridge Airport and Lethbridge County to plan the development and improvement of airport facilities. It will also provide strategic direction for airport governance and marketing to attract more patrons.

“We are listening to local leaders and supporting the projects they know will work best in our city so that, together, we can build a brighter future for Albertans.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province receiving support through the first intake of the CARES program.

The second intake for the program is now open and runs until May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca