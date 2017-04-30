Cassini Dives Between Saturn and its Rings

Yesterday (April 27, 2017) NASA announced that the Cassini spacecraft was back in contact with Earth after its successful first-ever dive between the planet Saturn and its rings on April 26. The spacecraft is now in the process of beaming back science and engineering data collected during its historic dive.

As it dove through the gap, Cassini came within about 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers) of Saturn’s cloud tops and within about 200 miles (300 kilometers) of the innermost visible edge of the rings.

Cassini has begun began what mission planners call its “Grand Finale” during which the spacecraft loops Saturn approximately once per week, making a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet. Cassini’s next dive through the gap is scheduled for Tuesday (May 2, 2107). The spacecraft is on a trajectory that will eventually plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere – and end its mission – on September 15, 2017.