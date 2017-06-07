Catch a Ride to Banff with On-It Regional Transit

Canada is turning 150 this year and On-It is celebrating with a weekend service to the Canadian Rockies!

Weekends & Holidays from June 17, 2017 to September 4, 2017.

Tickets for the weekend of June 17 & 18 are available for purchase online starting on June 6.

Working with Calgary Regional Partnership (CRP) and other partners including the Town of Banff and the Town of Canmore, Banff National Park is piloting a weekend transit service from Calgary (Crowfoot LRT Station)* to the town of Banff.

Cost: $10 one way

Schedule: Saturdays, Sundays and long weekends from mid-June to early September 2017. Twelve or thirteen runs per day.

(Please note: Tickets for the commuter service are not valid on Calgary/Banff service)

*Pick ups in Cochrane and Okotoks also available. Check out maps, schedules and tickets here.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

