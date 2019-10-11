Catholic Care: Statement from Minister Shandro - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro issued the following statement on National Catholic Health Care Week in Alberta:

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I’m honoured to declare the week of October 6-12 the first National Catholic Health Care Week in Alberta.

“Catholic sisters and health-care providers have been answering the call to serve Albertans since before we were a province. They came out to the frontier to provide compassionate care, seeking out the places there they were needed most.

“The Covenant Health family is still answering that call today, with more than 15,000 staff providing health care as an expression of the deepest values of the Catholic faith, to love and serve everyone. Those values strengthen our health system and reinforce our common commitment to Albertans: to provide access to care based on need, and to treat every patient and family with dignity and respect.

“Health-care providers in Catholic-based health facilities are trusted partners, helping to build strong communities and deliver world-class health care to all Albertans.

“Thank you to all those at Covenant Health, Covenant Care and Covenant Living for providing care across the province that spans from birth to end of life. Thank you for continuing to build on the 156-year legacy of compassionate care every day with integrity, innovation and resourcefulness.”