Celebrate a New Year of Reading at the Longview Library - Gateway Gazette

Happy New Year to all our patrons and the villagers in Longview.

With a new year starting, it would be good to resolve to read to our children more. It is imperative to cultivate the habit of reading in our offspring. Being able to read enhances a student’s performance at school, enhances his self confidence, but most of all, it provides him with hours of quiet pleasure in a stress filled world.

Some suggestions for your children’s reading are: The Skylark’s War by Hilary McKay (age 10 and up). And, Big Ideas for Curious Minds: An Introduction to Philosophy by Natasha Farrant (age 9 and up).

If you find that these books are not in our library, Lynda, our librarian, will be happy to order them in for you. This is possible through the Marigold Library System, which is an umbrella under which all libraries in Southwestern Alberta function.

Both the Crib Club and the Writer’s Group would welcome new members. Check the bulletin board for more information.

The library will be celebrating Family Literacy Day on January 27th. This is a day to raise awareness of the importance of reading with your families and of being grateful for all books..

New books to the library are: The Breakthrough Immunotherapy and the Race To Cure Cancer by Charles-Graeber and Shotguns and Stagecoaches by John Boessenecker.

Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver, award winning author of The Poisonwood Bible, is a heart warming story of two families in two centuries who happen to live in the same house in a rural town in Virginia. The book explores the socio/political issues of our time in a quiet and gentle way, by the portrayal of endearing and lovable characters that are hard to leave when the book ends. Though never named, Donald Trump prowls through the pages. It is a story of a nation adrift. But a good one.