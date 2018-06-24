Celebrate Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature - Gateway Gazette

Don’t miss the province’s biggest Canada Day party at the Alberta Legislature!

Visitors will enjoy free family-friendly entertainment and activities, including ceremonial events, live performances and more. The Canada Day event will highlight and honour Alberta’s diversity with many fun festivities throughout the historic Legislature Grounds.

“I invite all Albertans to don their patriotic red and white on July 1 and celebrate Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “What better place to join family and friends in showing off our national pride than here at our province’s centre of democracy, the beautiful and historic Alberta Legislature!”

Cananda Day Programming

Canada Day at the Legislature offers free entertainment and activities for all ages from noon to 9 p.m. on July 1.

Welcome Ceremony (12 to 12:30 p.m.)

The celebrations kick off at noon on the front steps of the Legislature Building with the singing of O Canada and speeches from our province’s leaders.

Legislature Building Open House (12:30 to 5 p.m.)

Explore the Alberta Legislature Building’s iconic architecture and walk the Chamber floor, an honour reserved for visitors only on Canada Day, to check out where your MLA sits.

Alberta Family Fun Zone (12:30 to 5 p.m.)

The Alberta Family Fun Zone on the south grounds will be bustling with activity, including roving performers, arts and crafts and more.

Alberta Diversity Stage (1 to 5 p.m.)

The Alberta Diversity stage, hosted by CBC Edmonton’s Adrienne Pan, will celebrate the richness of our province’s cultural landscape through the music and dance of local multicultural performers at the Legislature’s south band shell.

Indigenous Showcase (1 to 6 p.m.)

Located on the Legislature’s west lawn, the Indigenous Showcase will celebrate the long history and rich culture of Alberta’s indigenous peoples.

Alberta Discovered Stage (12:30 to 9 p.m.)

The Alberta Discovered stage, located on the Capital Plaza, will feature some of Alberta’s best singer-songwriters and bands.

Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre, accessible from the Capital Plaza, features the Agora Interpretive Centre, Alberta Branded store, Borealis Gallery and Pehonan Theatre.

Getting to the Alberta Legislature Grounds

Public transportation is recommended as there will be limited parking near the Legislature Grounds. A free bicycle lot, located off 107th Street, will be available courtesy of the Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society.

For additional details please visit assembly.ab.ca/canadaday.