Celebrate Canada Day at Waterton National Park

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 30

Waterton Community Centre:

  • 10:30 a.m. Bike parade – meet in front of the Waterton United Church
  • 11:00 a.m. Bike parade starts
  • 11:30 a.m. Flag-raising ceremony and speeches
  • 12 p.m. Lunch, games, activities and music
  • 1:30 p.m. Indigenous games with Jason Plain Eagle
  • 2:30 p.m. Awards for best decorated bikes

Free movies at the Waterton Lakes Opera House:

  • 3 p.m. Gunless
  • 4:30 p.m. Camping Sauvage (French)

Crandell Theatre and Falls Theatre:

 

