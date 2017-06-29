Celebrate Canada’s 150th at the Alberta Legislature

Don’t miss the province’s biggest Canada Day party at the Alberta Legislature!

The Legislative Assembly of Alberta has partnered with Canadian Heritage and the City of Edmonton to host celebrations to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. With the additional support from Canadian Heritage visitors can look forward to an even larger celebration at the Alberta Legislature than in previous years.

“As Canadians from across the country recognize our nation’s 150th year, Albertans are encouraged to show off our national spirit and pride,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “As part of the celebrations I invite Albertans to explore our world-class cities and majestic Rocky Mountains, canoe down the waterways which cut through our boreal forests or pick cactus berries in the coulees along with any other activity that brings greater understanding of our province during this milestone year.”

“Canada 150 is a unique opportunity for communities from coast to coast to coast to celebrate all that it means to be Canadian,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. “Celebrations will take place across the country, culminating in Canada Day. Join with friends and family to take part in the festivities for this outstanding year!”

Canada 150 at the Legislature offers free family-friendly entertainment, music and activities that celebrate Canada’s diversity, culture and history. Many favourite experiences, along with new adventures, will be spread throughout one of the most picturesque sites in our province, the Alberta Legislature. Visitors will enjoy free family-friendly entertainment for all ages, including ceremonial events, hands-on activities, live performances and more.

CANADA 150 PROGRAMMING DETAILS

We are proud to partner with CBC Edmonton and Radio Canada to bring you one of the largest celebrations in the country. This July 1 Canada 150 at the Legislature offers free entertainment for all ages from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A myriad of fun and festivities throughout the historic Legislature Grounds will highlight and honour Alberta’s diversity.

National partner, CIBC, in partnership with the City of Edmonton and the Department of Canadian Heritage, is proud to showcase how we Stand for Canada through pride-building programming which will culminate with a Citizenship Reaffirmation Ceremony, as part of Canada Day celebrations in Edmonton and at 17 other Canada Day celebrations across the country.

Welcome Ceremony

The celebrations kick off with the singing of O Canada and speeches from our province’s leaders at noon.

Alberta Discovered Stage

The Alberta Discovered stage, located on Capital Plaza, will feature some of Alberta’s best singer-songwriters and bands. Bring a blanket or lawn chair as the music gets under way at 12:30 p.m. and will close out the day’s celebrations with headliner, multiplatinum-selling pop artist and Edmonton native Alyssa Reid.

Alberta Diversity Stage

Located on the south bandshell, the Alberta Diversity stage will celebrate the richness of our province’s cultural landscape through the music and dance of local multicultural performers.

Indigenous Showcase

A new addition to the Legislature Grounds this year is the Indigenous Showcase on the west lawn, an area that will celebrate the long history and rich culture of Alberta’s indigenous peoples.

Alberta Family Fun Zone

The Alberta Family Fun Zone on the south grounds will be bustling with activity including roving performers, arts and crafts and more.

Legislature Building Open House

From 12:30 to 5 p.m., explore the Alberta Legislature Building’s iconic architecture and walk the Chamber floor, an honour reserved for visitors only on Canada Day to check out where their MLAs sit.

Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre

As part of Canada’s sesquicentennial year, the Borealis Gallery opens The Dream We Form By Being Together. This exhibition centres on the theme of reconciliation and emerges from the awareness that art can play a central role in the process.

Getting to the Alberta Legislature Grounds

Public transit is recommended. A free bicycle lot, located off 107th Street, will be available courtesy of the Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society.

For additional details please visit assembly.ab.ca/canadaday, Twitter at @LegAssemblyofAB or Facebook at Legislative Assembly of Alberta.