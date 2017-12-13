Celebrate the Holidays with Help from the Longview Library

An exciting new arrival from Marigold is a learning kit for children ages 4 to 7. The kit is called “Learn to Code“. It is to be used with the help of a parent and is an excellent tool to help children become “coding leaders” It includes a Fisher Price Code-d-pillars and the coding board game ROBOT TURTLES. Raspberry Pie, another computer programming tool will, soon be available. If you are interested in using these, speak to Lynda, our librarian, and she will order them in for you. We have a seasonal craft box in the children’s area for drop-in-play. Its use is very popular. One’s child can come in and just play. He does not necessarily have to take a book out.

The library has received 50 audio books from CELA for the Daisy Player. They include westerns, Tom Clancy, Nora Roberts and Lawrence Hill.

Season One of THE CROWN is now in. New books in for children are I Love You Like a Pig, a celebration of the many ways we love each other. Also, How To Catch a Star, about a boy who loved stars so much he wanted to catch one of his own. For adults, THE LAST BALLAD by Wiley Cash and THE KNOWING by Sharon Cameron. In non-fiction PRETTY TOUGH PLANTS–135 resilient, water smart choices for a beautiful garden.

Hopefully, in the New Year, a group for photographers will be formed. The Writers Group is flourishing, as is the Crib club.

The library will be closed December 26, 27 and 28th.

An interesting read is MILLERS VALLEY by Anna Quindlen, author of PLENTY OF CANDLES, PLENTY OF CAKE. The novel is a story set in the 1960’s on the American prairie and is a family saga filled with love, sorrow and mystery. Your family history will come alive, as the heroine’s memories unfold on the pages. The book asks the question,“What is home?” Is it the people who make a place familiar and loved, or is it the tie to the land that has been in the family for generations? Quindlen explores this theme thoughtfully and insightfully.

Another holiday read might be THE INNER LIFE OF ANIMALS by Peter Wohlleben, author of THE HIDDEN LIFE of TREES. He explores the idea that animals feel love, grief and compassion just as we do. He cites many studies that prove that they do.

Happy Reading and Happy Holidays

