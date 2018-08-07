Celebrate Life on the Range at the Bar U Ranch NHS with the Annual Old Time Ranch Rodeo and Pekisko Creek Trade Fair and Art Show - Gateway Gazette

The Bar U Ranch National Historic Site will host the annual Old Time Ranch Rodeo and Pekisko Creek Trade Fair and Art Show on Sunday, August 19

The Old Time Ranch Rodeo features the men, women and horses that make their living ranching in southern Alberta. The events are based on actual ranch activities and the competitors “ride for the brand” of their ranches, which refers to their loyalty to their ranches. The winning team rides away with silver trophy buckles and a chance to match their skills against the best ranches in western Canada at the Heritage Ranch Rodeo in Edmonton this fall. The Old Time Ranch Rodeo begins with the Ranch Horse Competition at 10 a.m., followed by the rodeo at 1 p.m.

The Pekisko Creek Trade Fair and Art Show also return this year with a selection of vendors displaying items relating to the western lifestyle. We will have a special performance by the Millarville Musical Ride and special appearance from the Side Saddle Racers.

Further information on both events can be found online at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn nhs/ab/baru/activ/evenements-events