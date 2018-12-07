Celebrate the Season at the Alberta Legislature - Gateway Gazette

For more than 30 years the Legislative Assembly has celebrated the holiday season by inviting musical ensembles from all over the province to perform festive music in the beautiful Legislature rotunda.

Dates

December 7 – 23, 2018

Times

Weekday performances at noon; evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

Location

Alberta Legislature Building

Schedule at assembly.ab.ca/visitor/ annualEvents.html#season

This year 44 performance groups comprising more than 1,600 performers will usher in the spirit of the holiday season with daily performances from December 7 to 23 in the Alberta Legislature. Performances are free for all to attend.

Following the Premier’s Light Up on December 4, visitors will enjoy more than 500 trees adorned with 180,000 festive LED lights that transform the Legislature Grounds into a winter wonderland. Hot drinks and packaged treats will be available for purchase near the front steps of the Legislature Building every evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Cash only.

While here for the lights and musical performances, visitors are also invited to take in more of the free programming available at the Alberta Legislature and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. Visit assembly.ab.ca for more details and information.