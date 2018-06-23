Celebrating Agreement to Support Maskwacis Students - Gateway Gazette

Education Minister David Eggen issued the following statement about today’s Education Framework Agreement signing ceremony with the four Maskwacîs Cree First Nations:

“Today, I was pleased to participate in a formal signing ceremony with the four Maskwacîs Cree Nations to mark the finalization of the Maskwacîs Cree – Government of Alberta Framework Agreement.

“The agreement outlines the role the Government of Alberta will have in supporting the Maskwacîs Cree Nations – through their education authority, Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission (MESC) – as they develop a Cree-based curriculum for Maskwacîs students at all levels. Our government will provide supports such as additional funding, resources and training to improve student outcomes, like literacy and numeracy.

“Beginning in September, Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission will further integrate Indigenous knowledge and philosophy to its curriculum to preserve and revitalize Maskwacîs Cree language, culture, traditions and history.

“Our government is committed to working with Indigenous communities to enhance the educational outcomes for First Nations, Métis and Inuit students.

“I am honoured to have been part of today’s ceremony. I want to extend my congratulations to the four Maskwacîs Cree Nations. I look forward to building a strong relationship to support the development of this new Cree-based school system that will benefit thousands of Maskwacîs students.”

Quick facts

Maskwacîs is comprised of four Maskwacîs Cree First Nation communities located in central Alberta: Ermineskin Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe, Montana First Nation and Samson Cree Nation.

MESC was created by the four Maskwacîs Chiefs and Councils to serve as the new education authority for all 11 schools and two Head Start programs in Maskwacîs.

On May 18, 2018, the four Maskwacîs Cree Chiefs signed a federal education agreement to allow for full educational authority to be transferred to Maskwacîs.

The Maskwacîs Cree – Government of Alberta Education Framework Agreement acknowledges the new federal agreement and outlines how the province can best supplement any funding, expertise, training and other supports to enable the development of a successful Maskwacîs Cree school system through MESC.