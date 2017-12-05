Celebrating Albertans with Disabilities

As part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, the province recognised people with disabilities and Albertans who are creating inclusive communities.

Events were held across the province to highlight the contributions and achievements of persons with disabilities and to raise awareness about the issues facing their communities.

“Our government is taking action to make life better for Albertans with varying abilities. We are creating the first disability advocate in Alberta’s history, improving AISH and have increased funding to persons with developmental disabilities. A disability is not an inability, and we are committed to ensuring all Albertans get the supports they need to succeed and thrive.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

For the first time in Alberta’s history, the legislature was lit up in orange, green, blue and purple the evening of Dec. 3 to honour the day and show the government’s support for the disabilities community.

As part of the celebrations, individuals, groups and organizations across Alberta are also being presented with the Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities Awards. The awards recognize leadership and achievement in creating and promoting inclusive communities.

The 2017 award recipients are:

Lauren Raymore, Calgary

Cecil Pizzey, Grande Prairie

Rednecks with a Cause, Bonnyville

The Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta, Red Deer

Dale Old, Calgary

St. Mary’s University, Calgary

Power of Work Program (Goodwill Industries of Alberta), Grande Prairie

Carrie Rodgerson, Edmonton

Clayton Brad, Fort Saskatchewan

Shauna MacKinnon, Fort McMurray

Mackenzie Meyer, Sherwood Park

“We are honoured to present the Premier’s Council Awards to these deserving Albertans. Their leadership in building barrier-free and inclusive communities is creating a future where all persons, regardless of ability, can reach their full potential and lead meaningful lives.” ~Sheila Serup, chair, Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities

