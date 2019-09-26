Celebrating Alberta’s Spirit with Culture Days - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Culture Days helps celebrate our province’s arts, diversity and community spirit.

Minister Leela Sharon Aheer, Associate Minister Dale Nally and Mayor Cathy Heron present the Alberta Culture Days Feature Celebration Site placard to the St. Albert Cultivates the Arts Society.

From Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, community and cultural organizations will host free, public and family-friendly events that give everyone the chance to learn more about Alberta’s diverse heritage and culture.

“Our government is pleased to support Alberta Culture Days 2019. Community organizations have amazing events planned, from art walks and opera performances to dance lessons and film festivals. I encourage everyone to get out this weekend to explore their community and celebrate our province.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Throughout the province, 87 community and cultural groups will host free events that showcase arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit. There are 23 Indigenous and cultural organizations hosting events which will help Albertans learn more about our province’s cultural diversity.

As part of the celebration, all provincial historic sites and museums that are open for the weekend are offering free admission and special programs for Albertans.

Through a grant program, five events were selected to be official feature sites that will offer three full days of programming. They are:

Burc Intercultural Centre in Calgary

Arts Council of Wood Buffalo

Camrose Arts Society

Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge

Albert Cultivates the Arts Society

“Camrose Arts Society is super excited that Camrose has been chosen as a Feature Celebration Site. We and our community partners have put together a diverse set of activities designed to engage the many demographics in our community. People of all ages are expressing excitement that they will get to be a part of things and look forward to enjoying the opportunity to express themselves and to enjoy some of the lasting legacies made possible by the Alberta Culture Days initiative.”Jane Cherry, arts director, Camrose Arts Society

“St. Albert is thrilled to be a Feature Celebration site for Culture Days 2019 and to be able to offer a diverse palette of arts and culture programs and activities for our community. This year, more than 40 different programs/events are taking place between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29. Workshops, lessons, interactive demos and exhibits, music, dance, visual arts, theatre, film, literary programs – and much more! There’s something for everyone and it’s free for all to experience. We welcome you to join us in St. Albert for Culture Days 2019.”Heather Dolman, co-chair, St. Albert Cultivates the Arts Society

Quick facts

Alberta Culture Days started in 2008 as a celebration of Alberta’s arts and cultural communities, known as Alberta Arts Days. In 2009, it changed from a one-day event to a three-day celebration, helping to inspire the establishment of National Culture Days in 2010. In 2012, Alberta Arts Days was renamed Alberta Culture Days.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities. Organizations hosting an event are encouraged to post to the National Culture Days Calendar.

