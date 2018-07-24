Celebrating and Supporting Global Day of Inclusion - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta Government has declared July 21, 2018 as Global Day of Inclusion.

The official declaration marks Alberta’s first formal recognition of Global Day of Inclusion. On July 21, the province will join worldwide celebrations of the success and contribution of people with disabilities.

Global Day of Inclusion is a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Special Olympics. The day is an opportunity to reaffirm that disability is not an inability and that the success of the province depends on the inclusion of all Albertans.

The government continues to provide stable funding for disability service providers to ensure Albertans have access to the daily supports they need. The province has also encouraged more inclusive employment opportunities, such as the persons with disabilities internship program, and also recently announced funding that will help more people with disabilities attend university across the province.

“I am pleased to present the declaration of July 21, 2018, as Global Day of Inclusion, on behalf of Minister Sabir. Our government values inclusion and accessibility for all. We believe that a prosperous Alberta includes all of our citizens. We are committed to initiatives that support and promote equality and accessibility to create the reality of inclusion in our province.” ~Lorne Dach, MLA for Edmonton-McClung on behalf of Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Members of Special Olympics Alberta are recognizing Global Day of Inclusion in support of their work to make communities more inclusive.