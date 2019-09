Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure, issued the following statement acknowledging Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu’s historic win of the U.S. Open:

“Alberta is proud to celebrate Bianca Andreescu’s victory at the U.S. Open. This was a historic moment for Canada and Canadian tennis, and one we should take pride in.

“In honour of Ms. Andreescu’s achievement and to recognize her as the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open, the Alberta legislature is lit up red and white this evening.

“Congratulations, Ms. Andreescu. You are an inspiration for all Albertans.”