Celebrating Armistice 100 on Legislature Grounds - Gateway Gazette

An event celebrating 100 years since the end of the First World War took place on the Alberta legislature grounds on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The Armistice 100 Tribute began at 11 a.m. with a 21-gun salute by the 20th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery.

Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) Mounted Troop rode, on the Capital Plaza, in First World War uniforms. There were displays of modern military vehicles including a Leopard tank, historical interpreters in First World War uniforms, a Poppy Labyrinth, Memory Wall and a 16-foot replica of the Menin Gate, the memorial to British and Commonwealth soldiers that stands today near Ypres, Belgium.

Inside the Federal Building the public visited military and historical displays and a new exhibit on the 1918 Spanish Flu, In Flew Enza, in the Borealis Gallery.

A formal tribute ceremony took place at 1 p.m.

The east lane and east sidewalk of the High Level Bridge will be closed for the duration of the 21-gun salute on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Related information