Celebrating the Best Bars in Lethbridge

City’s safest bars, lounges and pubs achieve accreditation.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) and the City of Lethbridge are proud to announce the first group of Best Bar None (BBN) accredited establishments in Lethbridge.

“The AGLC is pleased to award Best Bar None accreditation to 10 venues for the first time in Lethbridge. We are delighted to see the commitment to a higher standard of service and safety and look forward to seeing additional establishments achieve this accreditation.” ~Alain Maisonneuve, Acting President & CEO, AGLC

The newly accredited BBN locations are:

Casino Lethbridge

Coulee Brew Company

Honker’s Pub and Eatery

Kingsmen Ale House

Pop’s Taphouse South

Pop’s Taphouse North

Pop’s Taphouse West

The Zoo – University of Lethbridge

Mojo’s Pub and Grill

Hudson’s Canada’s Pub

“This accreditation event is a great way to celebrate local bar operators who have embraced the Best Bar None program and demonstrated a commitment to addressing harmful behaviour and providing safer, more enjoyable places for people to enjoy a night out. Sincere congratulations to the accredited establishments and to all the businesses and agencies who are partners in this worthwhile program.” ~Chris Spearman, Mayor, City of Lethbridge

Lethbridge is the newest city to join the BBN program in Alberta which is also established in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie.

Patrons can find a BBN establishment by signage on display within the premises, by visiting bestbarnone.ca to search from a list of popular amenities.

BBN is an accreditation and awards program for liquor-licensed venues that aims to reduce alcohol-related harms. BBN is a partnership between the AGLC, Lethbridge Police Service, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, Alberta Health Services – South Zone and the City of Lethbridge.