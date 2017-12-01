Celebrating the Best Bars in Lethbridge

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 01

City’s safest bars, lounges and pubs achieve accreditation.

Representatives from the 10 accredited establishments along with presenters (back L-R) Heath Wright, Chief Fire Marshal, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, Sergeant Robin Klassen, Downtown Policing Unit, Lethbridge Police Service, Dr. Vivien Suttorp, Medical Officer of Health, AHS South Zone (front) Gael MacLeod, AGLC Board Chair.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) and the City of Lethbridge are proud to announce the first group of Best Bar None (BBN) accredited establishments in Lethbridge.

“The AGLC is pleased to award Best Bar None accreditation to 10 venues for the first time in Lethbridge. We are delighted to see the commitment to a higher standard of service and safety and look forward to seeing additional establishments achieve this accreditation.”

~Alain Maisonneuve, Acting President & CEO, AGLC

The newly accredited BBN locations are:

  • Casino Lethbridge
  • Coulee Brew Company
  • Honker’s Pub and Eatery
  • Kingsmen Ale House
  • Pop’s Taphouse South
  • Pop’s Taphouse North
  • Pop’s Taphouse West
  • The Zoo – University of Lethbridge
  • Mojo’s Pub and Grill
  • Hudson’s Canada’s Pub

“This accreditation event is a great way to celebrate local bar operators who have embraced the Best Bar None program and demonstrated a commitment to addressing harmful behaviour and providing safer, more enjoyable places for people to enjoy a night out. Sincere congratulations to the accredited establishments and to all the businesses and agencies who are partners in this worthwhile program.”

~Chris Spearman, Mayor, City of Lethbridge

Lethbridge is the newest city to join the BBN program in Alberta which is also established in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie.

Patrons can find a BBN establishment by signage on display within the premises, by visiting bestbarnone.ca to search from a list of popular amenities.

BBN is an accreditation and awards program for liquor-licensed venues that aims to reduce alcohol-related harms. BBN is a partnership between the AGLC, Lethbridge Police Service, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, Alberta Health Services – South Zone and the City of Lethbridge.

