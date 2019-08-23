Celebrating Child Development Professionals - Gateway Gazette

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Minister’s Awards of Excellence in Child Development.

Every year, the Alberta government recognizes outstanding child development professionals who excel in supporting healthy growth and development of children. Albertans are encouraged to nominate an individual, team or program for making a positive difference in the lives of their children and families.

“Child care professionals not only provide care for our youngest Albertans, they help children and families meet milestones, overcome challenges and build the foundation for successful futures. They are incredibly important to our children and we should celebrate their contributions.”Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Children’s Services

Award recipients will be recognized for their work in day care, preschool, out-of-school care, family day homes and agencies, early childhood services programs or Parent Link Centres licensed or approved by the Government of Alberta.

The nomination period is open until September 27, 2019.

Since its inception, the Alberta government has presented the award to 139 child development professionals, teams or programs that represent excellence in the field.

Quick facts

Nine awards will be presented, three in each of the following categories: individuals, teams and programs.

A selection committee of previous recipients, representatives from stakeholder organizations and Government of Alberta staff will select the nine award recipients according to the award criteria and a demonstration of excellence in the following areas: innovative programming inclusive practices collaborative partnerships leadership promising practices family/parent support community building continuous improvement



