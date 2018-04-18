Celebrating Excellence in Alberta’s Trades - Gateway Gazette

For the 21st year, the awards help recognize top apprentices, employers, technical training instructors, mentors and employers of Indigenous apprentices.

“Good jobs begin with a good education, and ensuring we’re providing the training and job-ready skills people need is a critical government priority. These awards help us acknowledge the important contributions our apprentices and journeypersons make to communities as our province moves towards a more modern and diverse economy. Congratulations to all the recipients.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“Our members take a tremendous sense of pride in the outstanding work done by apprentices and mentors throughout our province. This year’s class of recipients will now become the mentors and role models who will help our apprenticeship and industry training system excel in training and performance.” ~j’Amey Bevan, chair, Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training Board

Budget 2018 provides $31.4 million for apprenticeship, including the development and delivery of trade programs. Alberta has more than 50,000 apprentices in the province working in more than 50 designated trades and skilled occupations.

2018 Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training Board – Board Awards recipients:

Top Employer Awards

North – Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (Jasper)

South – Brandt Tractor (Red Deer)

Top Employer of Indigenous Apprentices Award

Valard Construction (Leduc)

Top Mentor Awards

Noelle Dellow – Hairstylist

Carole Lemire – Hairstylist

Elliott Ball – Welder

Gregory Warren – Crane and Hoisting Equipment Operator – Mobile Crane Operator

Special Recognition Award

Doug Hawkins

Top Instructor Awards

North – Roger Elder – Electrician – Grande Prairie Regional College

South – Elizabeth Kawahara – Landscape Horticulturalist – Olds College

Top Apprentice Awards