Celebrating Excellence in Alberta’s Trades - Gateway Gazette

For the 21st year, the awards help recognize top apprentices, employers, technical training instructors, mentors and employers of Indigenous apprentices.
“Good jobs begin with a good education, and ensuring we’re providing the training and job-ready skills people need is a critical government priority. These awards help us acknowledge the important contributions our apprentices and journeypersons make to communities as our province moves towards a more modern and diverse economy. Congratulations to all the recipients.”
~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education
“Our members take a tremendous sense of pride in the outstanding work done by apprentices and mentors throughout our province. This year’s class of recipients will now become the mentors and role models who will help our apprenticeship and industry training system excel in training and performance.”
~j’Amey Bevan, chair, Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training Board
Budget 2018 provides $31.4 million for apprenticeship, including the development and delivery of trade programs. Alberta has more than 50,000 apprentices in the province working in more than 50 designated trades and skilled occupations.
2018 Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training Board – Board Awards recipients:
Top Employer Awards
- North – Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (Jasper)
- South – Brandt Tractor (Red Deer)
Top Employer of Indigenous Apprentices Award
- Valard Construction (Leduc)
Top Mentor Awards
- Noelle Dellow – Hairstylist
- Carole Lemire – Hairstylist
- Elliott Ball – Welder
- Gregory Warren – Crane and Hoisting Equipment Operator – Mobile Crane Operator
Special Recognition Award
- Doug Hawkins
Top Instructor Awards
- North – Roger Elder – Electrician – Grande Prairie Regional College
- South – Elizabeth Kawahara – Landscape Horticulturalist – Olds College
Top Apprentice Awards
- Trevor Ellens – Agricultural Equipment Technician
- Steven Larone – Appliance Service Technician
- Allen Griffiths – Appliance Service Technician
- Jordan Charles – Auto Body Technician
- Timothy Hopwood – Auto Body Technician
- Minkyu Kim – Auto Body Technician
- Daniel Turko – Auto Body Technician
- Tavis Saito – Automotive Service Technician
- Amanda Kawchuk – Baker
- Tyler O’Brien – Boilermaker
- Shane Larose – Bricklayer
- Dennis Van Maanen – Cabinetmaker
- Jarred Pinda – Carpenter
- Dustin Thomson – Electrician
- Bryan Verrault – Communication Technician
- Corey Feswick – Concrete Finisher
- Caelyn Taylor – Cook
- Daryl Johnson – Crane and Hoisting Equip. Operator
- Bryce Exner – Crane and Hoisting Equip. Operator
- Matthew Toye – Crane and Hoisting Equip. Operator
- Wensley Gavins – Crane and Hoisting Equip. Operator
- Hoi Tung Wong – Electric Motor Systems Technician
- Shane Calder – Floorcovering Installer
- Neil Adam – Gasfitter (A)
- Jeremy Miko – Gasfitter (B)
- James Ellertson – Plumber
- Jordan Leroux – Sprinkler Systems Installer
- Brett DeForest – Steamfitter-Pipefitter
- Kevin Dougall – Glazier
- Amy Larson – Hairstylist
- Mitchel Corley – Heavy Equipment Technician
- Luke Carbert – Heavy Equipment Technician
- Justin Coate – Heavy Equipment Technician
- Shane Ancelet – Heavy Equipment Technician
- Stephen Follett – Industrial Mechanic (Millwright)
- Thomas Dykstra – Instrumentation
- Jeff Haas – Insulator
- Ian Ducharme – Ironworker
- Michael Sheppard – Ironworker
- Arden Callsen – Ironworker
- Kolten Ogle – Ironworker
- Chelsey Morck – Landscape Horticulturist
- Benjamin Leclerc – Lather
- Robert Dubord – Locksmith
- Ryan Wispinski – Machinist
- Ian McLaughlin – Metal Fabricator (Fitter)
- Francois Chamberland – Motorcycle Mechanic
- Brandon Thomson – Natural Gas Compression Technician
- Ashley Kenwell – Painter and Decorator
- Geraldine Perrin – Parts Technician
- Kirby Beloin – Parts Technician
- Teigan Wollersheim – Power System Electrician
- Daniel Kitt – Powerline Technician
- Warren Sundlie – Recreational Vehicle Service Technician
- Corbin Roger – Refrigeration and AC Mechanic
- Austin Pardy – Rig Technician
- Morgan Fillier – Roofer
- Brady Landry – Sheet Metal Worker
- Tony Myrnam – Water Well Driller
- Tyler Siggelkow-Maggrah – Welder
- Monty Toews – Welder – Wire Process Operator