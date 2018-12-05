Celebrating Excellence in Child Development - Gateway Gazette

The 2018 Minister’s Awards of Excellence in Child Development ceremony celebrated the outstanding efforts of Alberta child development professionals and encouraged them to continue their commitment to excellence in their field.

“I get to meet so many amazing childcare workers around the province, and see the life-changing difference they make for kids and their families. They inspire me and motivate me to work even harder for quality, affordable child care to be available to every Alberta family.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

By supporting kids in their critical early years, childcare professionals help children develop their minds, social skills, motor skills and relationship-building skills. All nominees work in child care, child development programs or at Parent Link Centres.

Award recipients demonstrate excellence in one or more of the following areas:

innovative programming

inclusive practices

collaborative partnerships

leadership

promising practices

family/parent support

community building

continuous improvement

This year’s recipients include:

The Muslim Community of Edmonton Child Care Program, winner of the team award for inclusive practices and family/parent support. Activities and support are offered in English and many other languages.

Opokaa’sin Child Care Centre, winner of a program award for family/parent support and collaborative partnerships. The centre applies traditional Blackfoot values to programming and daily interactions with parents, children and the community.

Viola Barabas, from Primrose Place Family Centre, winner of an individual award for inclusive practices and family/parent support. She has worked extensively with children who have special needs and works with them, their families and specialists to adapt to children’s changing needs.

Quick facts