Celebrating Excellence in Child Development - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Children’s Services Danielle Larivee honoured nine caring and passionate Albertans at Government House for their outstanding commitment to quality child care and child development.
Minister Larivee, Speaker of the House Robert Wanner and recipients of the 2018 Minister’s Award of Excellence in Child Development.
The 2018 Minister’s Awards of Excellence in Child Development ceremony celebrated the outstanding efforts of Alberta child development professionals and encouraged them to continue their commitment to excellence in their field.
“I get to meet so many amazing childcare workers around the province, and see the life-changing difference they make for kids and their families. They inspire me and motivate me to work even harder for quality, affordable child care to be available to every Alberta family.”
~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services
By supporting kids in their critical early years, childcare professionals help children develop their minds, social skills, motor skills and relationship-building skills. All nominees work in child care, child development programs or at Parent Link Centres.
Award recipients demonstrate excellence in one or more of the following areas:
innovative programming
inclusive practices
collaborative partnerships
leadership
promising practices
family/parent support
community building
continuous improvement
This year’s recipients include:
The Muslim Community of Edmonton Child Care Program, winner of the team award for inclusive practices and family/parent support. Activities and support are offered in English and many other languages.
Opokaa’sin Child Care Centre, winner of a program award for family/parent support and collaborative partnerships. The centre applies traditional Blackfoot values to programming and daily interactions with parents, children and the community.
Viola Barabas, from Primrose Place Family Centre, winner of an individual award for inclusive practices and family/parent support. She has worked extensively with children who have special needs and works with them, their families and specialists to adapt to children’s changing needs.
Quick facts
The corporate sponsors for the 2018 awards are CTV and Wintergreen Learning Materials.
This year, 88 people were nominated for awards.
Since the inception of the awards program, 131 awards have been presented to child development professionals, teams or programs.
