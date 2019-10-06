Celebrating Outstanding Volunteers for Seniors - Gateway Gazette

Congratulations to Darrell Wood of Okotoks! Thank you for all you do to enrich the lives of our seniors.

The Government of Alberta is recognizing nine individuals and organizations for making a difference in the lives of Alberta seniors and their communities.

Minister Josephine Pon with Minister’s Seniors Service Award recipients.

For more than 20 years, the Minister’s Seniors Service Awards have recognized volunteers and groups that dedicate their time and talents to make life better for Alberta seniors.

The recipients of the Alice Modin award will also be recognized. Thirty years ago, Modin campaigned to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County, paving the way for a provincewide Seniors’ Week. The Alice Modin Award was created in her name, to honour a senior who has contributed long-term service to their community.

Oct. 1 is recognized as Day of Older Persons in Alberta. The province also celebrated this day by raising an International Day of Older Persons flag at the Edmonton Federal Building.

“These outstanding volunteers reflect Alberta’s values of hard work, dedication and always being willing to lend a helping hand. Day of Older Persons in Alberta is the perfect occasion to recognize and congratulate our 2019 award recipients and thank you for your many years of service to our cherished seniors.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

2019 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recipients

Georgette Cyr, Legal

Allan Holt, Radway

Leonard Purnell, Cardston

Harjit Singh Brar, Calgary

Darrell Wood, Okotoks

Friends of St. Michael’s Society of Edmonton, Edmonton

Westend Seniors Activity Centre, Edmonton

Alice Modin Award recipient

Margaret Ann Woodward and Margaret Stolk (nominated together), Hillcrest Mines

Award recipients were selected from 53 nominations.

Darrell Wood – Okotoks

Darrell Wood has served seniors in Okotoks as a volunteer chaplain for over a decade. Darrell is a natural leader whose dedication to providing an individualized balance of emotional and spiritual support to everyone, regardless of denomination, has touched the lives of many in his community. In addition to countess hours of visitations, Darrell also provides church services, bible studies, offers spiritual guidance, and conducts hospital and hospice visits. Darrell keeps residents entertained through ice-cream socials during which he also arranges musical entertainment.

