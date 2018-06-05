Celebrating Seniors’ Week 2018 - Gateway Gazette

June 3 to 9 marks Seniors’ Week in Alberta, a time to recognize and celebrate the meaningful impact seniors have on our province.

Seniors’ Week has been celebrated in Alberta for more than 30 years. With hundreds of celebrations taking place across the province, Albertans of all ages are encouraged to attend an event, catch up with the seniors in their lives, or take a moment to thank those who have made a difference in their community.

“Seniors built this province and continue to contribute to the vibrancy of our communities. Seniors’ Week is an opportunity to recognize the seniors in our lives. I encourage everyone to participate in one or more of the many special events being held this week throughout Alberta.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services and Acting Minister of Seniors and Housing

Seniors’ Week celebrations will kick off with the provincial launch on Monday, June 4 in Stony Plain.

“Seniors need to be recognized and acknowledged for the vital role they play in our daily lives. They provide us with valuable knowledge, skills and experiences that benefit us now and will continue to benefit our province, cities and towns in the future.” ~William Choy, mayor, Stony Plain

During Seniors’ Week, Albertans 65 years and older receive free admittance to the province’s 20 historic sites, museums and archives.