Celebrating Southern Alberta Farm Families with the BMO Farm Family Awards at Stampede Park

Calgary – Together, the Calgary Stampede and BMO Bank of Montreal recognized 19 southern Alberta families today, during the 2017 BMO Farm Family Awards at Stampede Park. The awards acknowledged each farm family’s commitment to agriculture and the community. This event showcases those who take an innovative approach to growing their business, demonstrate a commitment to traditional western values and maintain an exceptional standard of sustainability.

“The BMO Farm Family Awards highlight the leading business and environmental practices of Alberta farmers and ranchers,” says Susan Brown, senior vice president, Alberta and Northwest Territories Division, BMO Bank of Montreal. “We’re incredibly pleased to recognize the leadership of these families in the agriculture sector – especially as we mark our bicentennial year – and their unmatched support of western tradition and the Alberta economy.”

The event, hosted by Darrel Janz, featured a reception, awards ceremony and brunch. Also on hand to help celebrate were Susan Brown, senior vice president at BMO, David Sibbald, president and chairman of the board at the Calgary Stampede and Oneil Carlier, Alberta minister of agriculture.

“Our farm families and their dedication to the land and their communities is the foundation that supports rural Alberta. Congratulations to all the families being recognized as leaders in their community and innovators of the agriculture sector,” says Carlier.

The winning families also received a photograph session, a personalized farm gate sign and were treated to the afternoon Stampede Rodeo.

“The Calgary Stampede is grounded in western heritage and we are proud to help celebrate the achievements of these farm families,” says Sibbald. “The award recipients are not only showcasing traditional western values, but also driving the agriculture industry forward.”

The winners of the 2017 BMO Farm Family Awards are:

Farm Family Family Name Area TR Cattle Roger & Lori Thomson & Family Cardston County A and B Acres Andrew & Bev Dykstra County of Forty Mile Henrickson Ranching Will & Shauna Henrickson County of Newell Snow Land & Livestock Dale Snow & Family County of Warner L Gill Ventures Ltd. Laverne & Launa Gill & Family Cypress County Dau Farms Bill & Dallas Dau & Families Kneehill County Double Diamonds Farms Ltd. Wayne & Dianna Michaelis Lethbridge County Stimson Creek Ranch Roy & Lenore McLean MD of Foothills Turnbull Charolais Curtis & Nanette Turnbull & Family MD of Pincher Creek Webster Ranch Tony & Debbie Webster MD of Ranchland Reynolds Family Farm Murray & Helen Reynolds MD of Taber Cudlobe Farms Dyce & David Bolduc & Families MD of Willow Creek Rafter TX Livestock Bertram & Patricia Pringle Mountain View County Gallelli Family Farm Darcey & Leisa Gallelli & Family Rocky View County Majestic Ranches Ltd. Marg & Simon Schonhofer & Family Special Areas #2 Kulyk Family Farm Russel & Carla Kulyk Special Areas #3 Heck Family Farm Brian & Kim Heck & Family Starland County Tharle Land & Cattle Ltd. Glen & Marsha Tharle & Family Vulcan County Kaiser Charolais Farms Randy & Wendy Kaiser Wheatland County

For more information on the 2017 BMO Farm Family awards, please visit CalgaryStampede.com/BMOFarmFamilyAwards

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned 10-day Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together; we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

About BMO and the Calgary Stampede

BMO Bank of Montreal’s ties to the Calgary Stampede are long and remarkable. The relationship between BMO and the Calgary Stampede is the oldest business relationship in Western Canada, dating back to 1884. BMO has been the banker to the Calgary Exhibition since 1899 when lands were christened at Victoria Park. The Agricultural Society had purchased 94 acres of land from the Dominion of Canada and built a race track, cattle sheds and an exhibition building. BMO continued as the banker in 1912 when the first rodeo took place and it became the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede.

