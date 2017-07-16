Celebrating Southern Alberta Farm Families with the BMO Farm Family Awards at Stampede Park

Congratulations to the McLean Family of Stimson Creek Ranch in the MD of Foothills!

Calgary – Together, the Calgary Stampede and BMO Bank of Montreal recognized 19 southern Alberta families today, during the 2017 BMO Farm Family Awards at Stampede Park. The awards acknowledged each farm family’s commitment to agriculture and the community. This event showcases those who take an innovative approach to growing their business, demonstrate a commitment to traditional western values and maintain an exceptional standard of sustainability.

“The BMO Farm Family Awards highlight the leading business and environmental practices of Alberta farmers and ranchers,” says Susan Brown, senior vice president, Alberta and Northwest Territories Division, BMO Bank of Montreal. “We’re incredibly pleased to recognize the leadership of these families in the agriculture sector – especially as we mark our bicentennial year – and their unmatched support of western tradition and the Alberta economy.”

The event, hosted by Darrel Janz, featured a reception, awards ceremony and brunch. Also on hand to help celebrate were Susan Brown, senior vice president at BMO, David Sibbald, president and chairman of the board at the Calgary Stampede and Oneil Carlier, Alberta minister of agriculture.

“Our farm families and their dedication to the land and their communities is the foundation that supports rural Alberta. Congratulations to all the families being recognized as leaders in their community and innovators of the agriculture sector,” says Carlier.

The winning families also received a photograph session, a personalized farm gate sign and were treated to the afternoon Stampede Rodeo.

“The Calgary Stampede is grounded in western heritage and we are proud to help celebrate the achievements of these farm families,” says Sibbald. “The award recipients are not only showcasing traditional western values, but also driving the agriculture industry forward.”

 

The winners of the 2017 BMO Farm Family Awards are:

Farm Family

Family Name

Area

TR Cattle

Roger & Lori Thomson & Family

Cardston County

A and B Acres

Andrew & Bev Dykstra

County of Forty Mile

Henrickson Ranching

Will & Shauna Henrickson

County of Newell

Snow Land & Livestock

Dale Snow & Family

County of Warner

L Gill Ventures Ltd.

Laverne & Launa Gill & Family

Cypress County

Dau Farms

Bill & Dallas Dau & Families

Kneehill County

Double Diamonds Farms Ltd.

Wayne & Dianna Michaelis

Lethbridge County

Stimson Creek Ranch

 Roy & Lenore McLean

MD of Foothills

Turnbull Charolais

Curtis & Nanette Turnbull & Family

MD of Pincher Creek

Webster Ranch

 Tony & Debbie Webster

MD of Ranchland

Reynolds Family Farm

Murray & Helen Reynolds

MD of Taber

Cudlobe Farms

Dyce & David Bolduc & Families

MD of Willow Creek

Rafter TX Livestock

Bertram & Patricia Pringle

Mountain View County

Gallelli Family Farm

Darcey & Leisa Gallelli & Family

Rocky View County

Majestic Ranches Ltd.

Marg & Simon Schonhofer & Family

Special Areas #2

Kulyk Family Farm

Russel & Carla Kulyk

Special Areas #3

Heck Family Farm

Brian & Kim Heck & Family

Starland County

Tharle Land & Cattle Ltd.

 Glen & Marsha Tharle & Family

Vulcan County

Kaiser Charolais Farms

Randy & Wendy Kaiser

Wheatland County

 

For more information on the 2017 BMO Farm Family awards, please visit CalgaryStampede.com/BMOFarmFamilyAwards

 

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west.  The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned 10-day Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together; we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values.  All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

 

About BMO and the Calgary Stampede

BMO Bank of Montreal’s ties to the Calgary Stampede are long and remarkable. The relationship between BMO and the Calgary Stampede is the oldest business relationship in Western Canada, dating back to 1884. BMO has been the banker to the Calgary Exhibition since 1899 when lands were christened at Victoria Park. The Agricultural Society had purchased 94 acres of land from the Dominion of Canada and built a race track, cattle sheds and an exhibition building. BMO continued as the banker in 1912 when the first rodeo took place and it became the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede.

