Celebrating the Great Kids of Alberta - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has awarded 16 young people the 2019 Great Kids Award for inspiring and changing the lives of others.

The 2019 Great Kids Award recipients.

The province gives out the Great Kids Award annually to recognize and celebrate kids who accomplish great things while overcoming challenges in their life.

“I am honoured to award these inspiring young people with the 2019 Great Kids Award. Their accomplishments and positivity in the face of adversity will only serve to bring people together, build stronger communities and improve the lives of everyone around them.”Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Children’s Services

The 2019 recipients have achieved great things, including 10-year-old Mylon McArthur from the Pheasant Rump First Nation, who took a stand against bullying and spoke out about how he was being treated by kids at his school. In a YouTube video that has been viewed over one million times, his message of understanding and anti-bullying was spread around the world.

“IBM is proud to support the Great Kids Award, which celebrates outstanding children who achieve great things. We look forward to participating in this event every year, celebrating with the winners and their loved ones, and are honoured to help recognize the 2019 Great Kids Award recipients.”Brad Butterfield, IBM

The Alberta government’s partnership with organizations, including IBM and Fantasyland Hotel, helps recognize and celebrate Alberta’s young people for doing great things in their communities.

Since its inception, the Great Kids Award has been presented to 304 children aged five to 18. Winners are chosen by an awards selection committee of community representatives and event partners.

