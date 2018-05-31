Celebrating Tourism’s Contributions to Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda issued the following statement on Tourism Week in Canada:

“Tourism is truly an expression of the Alberta experience. It is a celebration of our people and places: from hidden gems to unique destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences, all waiting to be discovered. Tourism Week arrives just as our parks, natural areas, historic sites and museums, and tourism operators are gearing up for another busy and exciting summer season.

“Tourism Week is also a time to recognize and promote the importance of tourism to Alberta. In 2016, total tourism expenditures reached a record $8.5 billion with almost 35 million visits to the province. The strong performance of the sector demonstrates its resiliency and continued importance to create jobs, diversify the economy and makes lives better for Albertans. Our government is focused on continuing to grow the industry, supporting our tourism partners and entrepreneurs, and embracing new opportunities.

“Year-round, but especially this week, I urge everyone to do their part to support our tourism industry. Whether it’s enjoying staycations or the world coming to visit, tourism matters to the future prosperity of our province.”

Tourism Week in Canada is a grassroots initiative by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada that brings attention to the economic opportunities available through travel and tourism. Tourism Week in Canada runs from May 27 to June 2.