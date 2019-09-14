Celebrating Volunteers Helping Seniors - Gateway Gazette

Nominees for the 2019 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will be recognized at three community celebrations across the province.

Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon and MLA Jackie Lovely with award nominees in Edmonton.

The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards honour Albertans who improve the lives of seniors and their communities through volunteer service. This year, 38 individuals and eight organizations are nominated from communities throughout Alberta.

An additional seven nominees will be recognized for the Alice Modin Award. More than 30 years ago, Modin launched a campaign for a seniors day in Strathcona County that paved the way for a provincewide Seniors’ Week. The Alice Modin Award was created in her name to honour a senior who has provided long-term service to their community.

“All over Alberta, dedicated volunteers offer their time and talents to help seniors. Their efforts strengthen their communities and make a great difference in the lives of seniors. These exemplary nominees deserve our recognition and I look forward to thanking them personally.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

The nominees for the Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will be celebrated on Sept. 9 in Edmonton, Sept. 12 in Calgary and Sept. 16 in Clairmont, just outside of Grande Prairie.

The nominees selected to receive the awards will be invited to a luncheon in their honour at Government House in Edmonton on Oct. 1, the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons.

