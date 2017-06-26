In Celebration of our Graduates – Our Future

As the 2016/2017 school year wraps up and graduation celebrations occur throughout the Foothills, we at the Gateway Gazette are once again putting forth a tribute to celebrate the youth of our future.

You’ll see the feature posts display in a slider, which on a computer, will be located in the sidebar to the right; on mobile it will be near the very bottom once you scroll past the content.

Each post will link to a variety of content from school specific grad lists, to congratulatory messages, to topic interest pieces for graduates and their families.

Businesses and families are welcome to submit a tribute ad for inclusion in this feature. Each post will display for 7 days and will be shared out via social media as well as being included in our email digests. The cost is only $50+gst.

All ads in the Gateway Gazette are digital and can include images, videos, text and links.

To book your ad in celebration of our graduates simply email: [email protected] and provide what you would like included within your ad. We will then contact you regarding payment options.

The last day to book is June 30th.

