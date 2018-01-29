Central Alberta District ICRU make Canada Wide Warrant arrest

Central Alberta – The Central Alberta District Integrated Crime Reduction Unit effected two more arrests yesterday; one suspect who was wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., ICRU members conducting pro-active patrols in crime hot spots detained two subjects involved in suspicious activity. Investigation revealed that both subjects were wanted on warrants. A search of their vehicle incidental to arrest uncovered forged identification documents and as a result new charges are stemming.

33-year-old Crystal Marie Hunt was being sought on a multitude of warrants out of both Slave Lake and Vegreville. She is facing a new charge of obstruction of a police officer.

47-year-old Stuart Vaughn Johnson was the subject of a Canada Wide arrest warrant out of Edmonton Police Service jurisdiction. He was arrested on that warrant, and is facing further charges of obstruct police officer, identity theft and identity fraud.

Both accused have been remanded in custody until their first court appearance in Provincial Court of Alberta in Leduc on Monday, January 29, 2018.

“We trust that this arrest has put a stop to whatever was intended for the forged documents”, says Corporal Pete MacMillan, of the ICRU. “Not only do our arrests clear up previous investigations, but we’re confident we’re stopping future crimes by putting these repeat offenders into custody.”

