Central Alberta Food Processors Expand and Grow

“The agri-business sector is a key driver of growth in the Canadian economy and a source of good, well-paying jobs for the middle class. These projects will also help to increase the demand for products from Canadian farmers and the broader supply chain.”
“Alberta’s food processing sector is a significant pillar of our agriculture industry and a major employer across the province. Supporting companies as they improve their operations helps contribute to their long-term success, strengthens the agriculture sector as a whole and further diversifies Alberta’s economy.”
These investments reflect the government’s commitment to support jobs in food processing and to help value-added businesses pursue economic opportunities and respond to consumer demand.
Camrose-based Tiras Dairies Inc., which produces Mediterranean-style cheeses, received approximately $250,000 through Growing Forward 2 to upgrade its production facility and improve production processes.
“We know how important it is to adapt to change and increase our productivity through automation to stay ahead in this competitive sector. With the government’s support, we have been able to increase production of our award-winning cheeses, reduce product waste and increase our purchases from local milk producers in Alberta.”
In 2016, food and beverage processing in Alberta generated $14.6 billion in sales and was the largest manufacturing employer in the province, accounting for more than 22,400 jobs.
Additional agri-food processors benefiting from Growing Forward 2 grants include:
The Growing Forward 2 initiative is a federal-provincial-territorial partnership that provides programs and services to drive an innovative, competitive and profitable Canadian agriculture and agri-foods sector. By the end of the Growing Forward 2 initiative in March 2018, it is expected that more than $406 million will have been invested in strategic programs for Alberta’s agricultural sector.