Centre Street Bridge Closure Rescheduled for Oct. 25 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The full closure of the Centre Street Bridge has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 25. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., after which the road will be reopened to two-way traffic. The closure is required for final testing and commissioning of the flood gate.

A detour route will continue to be set up via Highway 543/498 Avenue east to help redirect traffic during the closures, and a three-way stop has been placed at 3 Avenue S.E. and 5 Street S.E. to help with traffic flow. Flaggers will also be present along 498 Avenue East and 5 Street East during peak traffic times to help ease congestion.

In addition to the commissioning of the gate, construction crews will be on site the entire week to put the final and finishing touches on the project. Residents are asked to please reduce speeds and obey all signage or direction from flaggers when travelling through the area.

The Town would like to thank High River residents and businesses for their continued patience and understanding while this work is being completed, and throughout the entire construction of the Flood Gate.

For more information and to stay updated on the project, please visit highriver.ca/flood-gate.