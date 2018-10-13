Centre Street Bridge Closure Scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will be a full closure of the Centre Street Bridge on Sunday, October 14 from 11:59 p.m. until Monday, October 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The closure is required to complete the installation of the Flood Gate and finish final paving of the road.

While both lanes will fully reopen to traffic on October 16, another full closure of a shorter duration is anticipated for October 22 to complete final testing of the Flood Gate (weather dependent).

The detour route will continue to be set up via Highway 543/498 Avenue east to help redirect traffic during the closures, and a three-way stop has been placed at 3 Avenue S.E. and 5 Street S.E. to help with traffic flow. Flaggers will also be present along 498 Avenue East and 5 Street East during peak traffic times to help ease congestion.

A reminder that the pedestrian corridor over the Centre Street bridge will also be closed on Friday, October 12 starting at 9 a.m. to create a concrete sidewalk along the bridge. While the work is occurring, a ramp will be put into place to provide pedestrians with access across the bridge. The work on the pedestrian area will be completed by 5 p.m.

The Town would like to thank High River residents and businesses for their continued patience and understanding while this work is being completed, and throughout the entire construction of the Flood Gate.

For more information and to stay updated on the project, please visit highriver.ca/flood-gate.