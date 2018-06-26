Centre Street in High River Will be Closed June 27-29 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Centre Street will be closed from Macleod Trail to High Country Drive from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27 to 6 a.m. on Friday, June 29.

This closure is required in order to accommodate two projects:

the Flood Gate Project (PCL Construction Management Inc.) and;

the pavement tie-ins for the Lineham Bridge Project (Volker Stevin).

The Town has made every effort to coordinate this closure with project contractors to ensure minimal disruption to the public.

Commuters are encouraged to use 498 Avenue, 5 Street S.E. and 3 Avenue to access the downtown and S.W. areas.

Emergency service response times will not be affected due to this closure.

The pedestrian pathway will remain open throughout the duration of the project. There will be a small corridor installed with construction fence for safe passage through the work zone for pedestrians and bike traffic.

The Flood Gate Project is part of the Town’s ongoing flood mitigation strategy and is scheduled for completion by October, 2018 (weather dependent). Please note that when the Centre Street Bridge is re-opened on June 29, traffic will be alternating through one open lane utilizing a temporary traffic light. Travellers using the bridge should expect some delays, updated information will be posted at highriver.ca/flood-gate.

The Lineham Bridge Project began in August 2017 and once this final tie-in work is complete, the new bridge will be open for use.

Updated information will be shared as details are finalized. The most current information can be found online at www.highriver.ca on the Major Projects Map.