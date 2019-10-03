CER Natural Gas Decision: Associate Minister Nally - Gateway Gazette

Associate Minister of Natural Gas Dale Nally issued the following statement in response to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) decision to revise natural gas pipeline storage during maintenance periods:

“The Canada Energy Regulator’s approval is a significant milestone for our natural gas sector.

“By bringing industry to the table, our government encouraged companies to put their differences aside to protect our natural gas producers and save Alberta jobs.

“Since forming government, we have fought hard for our province’s natural gas sector – taking bold action to address ongoing challenges such as low and volatile prices, and pipeline constraints.

“We understand that revitalizing our natural gas sector means we will attract investment back into our province and save the jobs that families across Alberta rely on. This is why we have encouraged industry to see the big picture, and find real solutions that will ease the pressures companies face.

“CER’s decision allows TC Energy to update its storage rules during pipeline maintenance periods, allowing natural gas producers to access previously unavailable storage, creating more balance on our pipelines and reducing price volatility.

“This temporary solution will be in place until Oct. 31, 2020, when TC Energy’s NGTL system expansion is expected to increase delivery capacity for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

“While today’s approval is important – we know the hard work is far from over. Our natural gas sector continues to face significant challenges and uncertainty.

“However, unlike the previous government that neglected this critical industry, our government remains firm in our commitment to stand up for Alberta and position the sector for long-term success.

“We will continue to build our reputation as a great place to invest, and get hard-working Albertans back to work. Alberta can and will be a secure and stable energy provider for our province, our country and the world.”

Key facts