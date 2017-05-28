Ceremony to Recognize Exceptional Volunteers with New National Honour

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers
Her Honour the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, and the Honourable Speaker Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, will host the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers awards ceremony on Monday, May 29th.
Due to space limitations public attendance is by invitation only.
The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, which recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians in a wide range of fields, is an official honour created by the Crown and part of the Canadian Honours System. The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award and builds on that award’s legacy and spirit by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers.
Nominations for the award are reviewed by an advisory committee that then makes recommendations to the Governor General. For additional information on national honours visit http://www.gg.ca/caring.
BACKGROUNDER
Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers Recipients
May 29, 2017, Edmonton
- Daniel Alba, Edmonton
- James A. Bourgoin, Red Deer
- Berta Briggs, Wetaskiwin
- Claude Carignan, Edmonton
- Linda Christensen, Leduc
- Robert Crites, Penhold
- Robert Day, Sturgeon County
- Margaret Duncan, St. Albert
- Barbara Ferguson, Sherwood Park
- Bonnie Ferguson, Sherwood Park
- Allistair Fraser, Sherwood Park
- Barbara Furuness, Wetaskiwin
- Sidney Furuness, Wetaskiwin
- Beverley Hanes, Red Deer
- Debbie Herman, Millet
- Jeannine Kowalski, Barrhead
- Mohit Kumar, Edmonton
- Herald Lefebvre, St. Paul
- Nadine Leming, Leduc
- George Lucki, Sherwood Park
- Vincent Martin, Red Deer
- Christine McCourt-Reid, Edmonton
- Bobbi McCoy, Red Deer
- Joan Mestinsek, St. Albert
- Brian L. Morris, Devon
- Janice Morris, Devon
- Faiza Moussa, Leduc
- Neal Nelson, Hardisty
- Marvin Neumann, Edmonton
- Avery Nham, Edmonton
- Larry Pempeit, Edmonton
- John Pickett, Edmonton
- Kristopher Porlier, Edmonton
- Sophia Qaderi, St. Albert
- Barbara Sand, St. Albert
- Denise Seib, Thorsby
- Roger Smiley, Fawcett
- Gordon Steinke, Sherwood Park
- Julianna Stern, Beaumont
- Roderich Stewart, Vegreville
- Tracy Stewart, Edmonton
- Robert Walker, Edmonton
- James Warren, Tofield
- Lubna Zaeem, Edmonton