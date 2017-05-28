Ceremony to Recognize Exceptional Volunteers with New National Honour

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, the highest award for volunteers presented in Canada, recognizes exceptional volunteer achievements.

Her Honour the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, and the Honourable Speaker Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, will host the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers awards ceremony on Monday, May 29th.

Due to space limitations public attendance is by invitation only.

Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, which recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians in a wide range of fields, is an official honour created by the Crown and part of the Canadian Honours System. The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award and builds on that award’s legacy and spirit by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers.

Nominations for the award are reviewed by an advisory committee that then makes recommendations to the Governor General. For additional information on national honours visit http://www.gg.ca/caring.

BACKGROUNDER

Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers Recipients

May 29, 2017, Edmonton