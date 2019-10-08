 Certain Products Containing Diced Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria - Gateway Gazette

Certain Products Containing Diced Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria

Oct 08

Ottawa, October 3, 2019 – The food recall warning issued on October 2, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Who is affected

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Affected products

Brand nameCommon nameSizeCode(s) on productUPCAdditional info
L’ Étoile Acadienne StarChicken Sandwich160 gBest before up to and including 19NO01, inclusive.0 63997 00167 2Distribution
New Brunswick
L’ Étoile Acadienne StarChicken Sandwich160 gBest before up to and including 19NO01, inclusive.0 63997 00172Distribution
New Brunswick
None (Entrée Plus Foods)Chicken Caesar Salad (801)150 gAll Best By dates from:
13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to
30 0320 (March 30, 2020)		NoneDistribution
Ontario
None (Entrée Plus Foods)Chicken Noodle Soup (S-2)200 gAll Best By dates from:
13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to
30 0320 (March 30, 2020)		NoneDistribution
Ontario
None (Entrée Plus Foods)Cream of Chicken Vegetable Soup (S-12)200 gAll Best By dates from:
13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to
30 0320 (March 30, 2020)		NoneDistribution
Ontario
Mr. SnackChicken Salad Sandwich230 gAll Dates6 97361 00002 4Distribution
Alberta
Wile’s Lake Farm Market & BakeryChicken Salad SandwichNABest Before Dates:
03 OCT 19 to 07-OCT-19		NADistribution
Nova Scotia
NoneMultigrain Chicken Salad195g19OC026 20868 99124 3Distribution
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
ExpressChicken Salad195g19OC026 20868 99211 0Distribution
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
Get The Good StuffChicken Salad195g19OC026 20868 99124 3Distribution
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
Eating New CreationsChicken Salad Gourmet Ciabatta Sandwich229g19OC028 25349 08067 0Distribution
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
None (Red Table Foods)Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat, Dairy Free1 countAll dates up to Use By
04 OCT 2019		NoneDistribution
Camps – AB only
None (Red Table Foods)Chicken Salad on White, Dairy Free1 countAll dates up to Use By
04 OCT 2019		NoneDistribution
Camps – AB only
Urban FareCurried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap395gUp to and including
Packed on 2019OC02
Best Before 2019OC04		286520 307991Distribution
Sold at Urban Fare – Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC
Urban FareCurry Chicken Apricot Salad300gUp to and including
Packed on 2019OC02
Best Before 2019OC04		286173 605499Distribution
Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC
Farm BoyDiamond Salad Sandwich PlatterMediumOnline Orders up to September 29th, 2019N/ADistribution
Ontario
Farm BoyDiamond Salad Sandwich PlatterSmallOnline Orders up to September 29th, 2019N/ADistribution
Ontario

