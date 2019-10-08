Certain Products Containing Diced Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, October 3, 2019 – The food recall warning issued on October 2, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Who is affected

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Affected products

Brand name Common name Size Code(s) on product UPC Additional info L’ Étoile Acadienne Star Chicken Sandwich 160 g Best before up to and including 19NO01, inclusive. 0 63997 00167 2 Distribution

New Brunswick L’ Étoile Acadienne Star Chicken Sandwich 160 g Best before up to and including 19NO01, inclusive. 0 63997 00172 Distribution

New Brunswick None (Entrée Plus Foods) Chicken Caesar Salad (801) 150 g All Best By dates from:

13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to

30 0320 (March 30, 2020) None Distribution

Ontario None (Entrée Plus Foods) Chicken Noodle Soup (S-2) 200 g All Best By dates from:

13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to

30 0320 (March 30, 2020) None Distribution

Ontario None (Entrée Plus Foods) Cream of Chicken Vegetable Soup (S-12) 200 g All Best By dates from:

13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to

30 0320 (March 30, 2020) None Distribution

Ontario Mr. Snack Chicken Salad Sandwich 230 g All Dates 6 97361 00002 4 Distribution

Alberta Wile’s Lake Farm Market & Bakery Chicken Salad Sandwich NA Best Before Dates:

03 OCT 19 to 07-OCT-19 NA Distribution

Nova Scotia None Multigrain Chicken Salad 195g 19OC02 6 20868 99124 3 Distribution

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only Express Chicken Salad 195g 19OC02 6 20868 99211 0 Distribution

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only Get The Good Stuff Chicken Salad 195g 19OC02 6 20868 99124 3 Distribution

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only Eating New Creations Chicken Salad Gourmet Ciabatta Sandwich 229g 19OC02 8 25349 08067 0 Distribution

Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only None (Red Table Foods) Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat, Dairy Free 1 count All dates up to Use By

04 OCT 2019 None Distribution

Camps – AB only None (Red Table Foods) Chicken Salad on White, Dairy Free 1 count All dates up to Use By

04 OCT 2019 None Distribution

Camps – AB only Urban Fare Curried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap 395g Up to and including

Packed on 2019OC02

Best Before 2019OC04 286520 307991 Distribution

Sold at Urban Fare – Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC Urban Fare Curry Chicken Apricot Salad 300g Up to and including

Packed on 2019OC02

Best Before 2019OC04 286173 605499 Distribution

Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC Farm Boy Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter Medium Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019 N/A Distribution

Ontario Farm Boy Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter Small Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019 N/A Distribution

Ontario

Related

Certain sandwiches and in-store made chicken salads recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes