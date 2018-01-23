CFIB Nominates 10 “Red Tape Warriors”

Golden Scissors Award honours politicians and public servants for reducing red tape

Toronto/Calgary – In advance of Red Tape Awareness Week 2018, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is unveiling the finalists for the Golden Scissors Award — the annual prize recognizing politicians, public servants, or other Canadians showing leadership in cutting red tape for small business.

“These are good-news stories of governments walking the walk by cutting red tape,” said Laura Jones, CFIB’s executive vice-president. “The Golden Scissors finalists deserve public recognition: the policy choices they are making will have a long-lasting positive impact, allowing business owners to concentrate their efforts and resources on growing their business.”

The winner will be announced on Friday, January 26. The finalists include:

Hon. Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue , for allowing small business owners to distribute T4s electronically to their employees.

, for allowing small business owners to distribute T4s electronically to their employees. Nova Scotia Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness – Business Navigation Service , for pioneering innovative, personalized ways to help small businesses comply with regulations.

, for pioneering innovative, personalized ways to help small businesses comply with regulations. Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways & Infrastructure and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) , for drastically reducing wait times for oversize trucking permits on routes that do not include bridges.

, for drastically reducing wait times for oversize trucking permits on routes that do not include bridges. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Finance Minister Cameron Friesen , for passing a law removing two sources of red tape for every new regulation.

, for passing a law removing two sources of red tape for every new regulation. Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall , for implementing the mandatory use of a comprehensive, standardized method of calculating the cost of regulations and examining alternatives.

, for implementing the mandatory use of a comprehensive, standardized method of calculating the cost of regulations and examining alternatives. Planning and Development Department and Wildfire Recovery Task Force, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo , for reducing wait times and redundant permits to help Fort McMurray businesses and residents rebuild after the devastating 2016 wildfire.

, for reducing wait times and redundant permits to help Fort McMurray businesses and residents rebuild after the devastating 2016 wildfire. Hon. Brad Duguid, the former Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth , for creating the “Red Tape Challenge”, an on-line consultation tool for business owners to share their red tape concerns.

, for creating the “Red Tape Challenge”, an on-line consultation tool for business owners to share their red tape concerns. Hon. Dominique Vien, Quebec’s Minister of Labour , for loosening an inflexible rule around voluntary construction work.

, for loosening an inflexible rule around voluntary construction work. Andrew MacMillan, CEO, PEI Liquor Control Commission , for speeding up the approval for liquor licenses and making the process easier for business owners.

, for speeding up the approval for liquor licenses and making the process easier for business owners. Hon. André Drolet, Quebec’s Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, for streamlining liquor permitting for restaurants, bars and the hospitality sector.

Find out more about the finalists and how they’ve helped small business owners.

About Red Tape Awareness Week™

Now in its ninth year, Red Tape Awareness Week™ (January 22–26) highlights the cost and impact of excessive regulations. The annual campaign continues to influence governments across the country to launch red tape reduction initiatives. To learn more, visit CFIB.ca/redtape and follow #redtape.

About CFIB

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region. Learn more at cfib.ca.

