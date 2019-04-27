Challenge Offers Alternative Working Opportunities

Freelancers, entrepreneurs and home-based workers in and around Okotoks will be taking over the town during Coworking Takeover Week, May 6-10.

This special event is designed to test the interest in coworking in Okotoks, as well as bringing attention to the growing number of independent professionals in the local workforce. During the Coworking Takeover Week, local businesses will create temporary spaces where home-based professionals can meet, collaborate and work alongside other freelancers and remote workers.

“The majority of our workforce is predicted to be freelance within a decade,” said Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager. “Coworking is a trend that is driven by millennials in the workforce with 47 percent currently freelancing. Global Coworking spaces are projected to grow from 14,411 in 2017 to just over 30,000 in 2022.”

Okotoks chose to be one of the 26 municipalities participating in the challenge, which has been developed by Rural on Purpose.

“With this challenge, existing businesses have an opportunity to explore coworking ‘add-ons’ that can potentially increase their bottom line, while at the same time building a support system around freelance workers that will make Okotoks very attractive to independent professionals looking for a place to live,” says Mary Doyle, Cofounder and Program Developer for Rural on Purpose.

Business owners, home-based workers, and community members are invited to attend an information session on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 pm, at the Rotary Performing Arts Center.