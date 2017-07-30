Champion Park Open House: August 5

Champion Park is opening its doors to members of the public on August 5!

Take a stroll around the 55-acres of land, watch the rainbow trout swim in the pond, check out the wildlife in the wetland area, or simply partake in the games and activities. A passport will be given to children, encouraging them to engage with the many interpreters and receive stamps after each visit. A complete passport can be traded in at the end of the visit for a prize.

Light refreshments will be offered, or bring a picnic and sit on a piece of the vast and beautiful property. As Champion Park is part of our sustainable community, please ensure all waste goes home with you. We encourage using reusable containers if you do decide to bring a picnic lunch.

Due to parking constraints, access to this event is by bus only. For your comfort and convenience busing to and from the Okotoks Recreation Centre (ORC) is being offered, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The last bus leaving for Champion Park will be 1:00 p.m.

You must register for this free event by clicking here, as space is limited.

Look forward to seeing you there!

